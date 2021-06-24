UMN Crookston Teambackers hosting after-hours tailgate June 29

Times Report

Tuesday, June 29 join the UMC Teambackers, in Lot G, for an after-hour tailgate beginning at 5 p.m.

Associate Development Officer Derek Martin said the tailgate is the perfect opportunity to celebrate summer as everyone begins to come back to campus. “Slowly but surely, (faculty and staff) are coming back to campus, and what better way than to kick off the upcoming holiday than with a tailgate,” he said.

In a May 14 U of M System message, University of Minnesota President Joan Gabel outlined the sunrise plan, as employees have been encouraged to return to work August 2.

“If you can continue to work from home, we encourage you to do so until our planned return to campuses on August 2,” said Gabel. Shel announced June 14 that COVID-19 vaccinations will not be required of U of M students, staff or faculty.

While details on a return to work at the Crookston campus are in progress UMN Crookston Chancellor, Mary Holz-Clause has said she is thrilled to begin having camps, activities and events on campus.

“It’s been a long time since we have had activity on campus. Just this week we are hosting a three day 4-H immersion camp with more than sixty campers,” she said. “While these are day camps, we are excited to see the campus welcoming visitors and employees back.”

The University of Minnesota Crookston will officially welcome back Golden Eagle athletes in early August, and there will be a variety of events celebrating faculty, staff and retirees the third week of August.

Fall semester classes begin Aug. 24.