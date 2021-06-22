Mayville State University announces students on spring Dean's List

Times Report

Dr. Tami Such, Interim Vice President for Academic Affairs at Mayville State University, announces that the following students have been listed on the Dean's List for the Spring Semester of 2021 at Mayville State University.

• Brittney Deitz - Crookston, MN

• Brinna Egeland - Crookston, MN

In order to be named to the Dean's List, each student has attained a grade point average of 3.50 or higher and has successfully completed a minimum of 12 graded credit hours of regular academic credit from Mayville State.