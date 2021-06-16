Local students on area college/university Deans Lists, Honor Rolls

Times Report

Crookston Times

Northland Community & Technical College proudly announces the spring 2021semester academic honors lists. Northland honors its students’ academic achievements each semester through the publication of the President's and Dean's list.

President’s List Spring 2021 Semester: Students must have at least 12 earned credits as of the last day of the semester and a semester grade-point average of 3.75 to 4.0 must be achieved to be eligible for the Northland Community & Technical College President's List.

Dean’s List Spring 2021 Semester: Students must have at least 12 earned credits as of the last day of the semester and a semester grade-point average of 3.5 to 3.74 must be achieved to be eligible for the Northland Community & Technical College Dean's List.

Those honored are:

Crookston, MN

Shawn Adams - Electronics Tech/Automated Sys

Kaylee Bergquist - Radiologic Technology

Keirsten Hunt - Surgical Technology

Amanda Maygra - Accounting

Adriana Romero - Practical Nursing

Ethan Solheim - Computer & Network Technology

Fisher, MN

Devin Berger - Welding Technology

Dana Conley - Liberal Arts & Sciences

Paige Curran - Liberal Arts & Sciences

Peter Curran - Liberal Arts & Sciences

NDSU

Students who were recognized on the North Dakota State University Dean’s List for Spring 2021 are:

Crookston, MN

Jessica D. Nystad - Respiratory Care

Alyssa E. Schultz - Pharmacy

Sophia Steiner - Pharmaceutical Sciences

Walker Winjum - Architecture

Fisher, MN

Evan V. Wurden - Electrical Engineering

VCSU

Valley City State University has released its President’s Honor Roll, Dean’s Honor Roll and Honor Roll for spring semester 2021.

The Honor Roll recognizes students who completed 6 to 11 semester hours of Valley City State University classes for which grade points are earned with a grade point average of at least 3.50.

Honor Roll students recognized include: Desiree Kassandra Ramirez of Crookston

UMN ROCHESTER

Each semester, UMR recognizes students who have achieved high academic achievement through the Chancellor's List. To be listed, a student must have earned a 3.666 GPA or higher and completed a minimum of 12 credits.

Eliza Meyer of Crookston was recognized on the Chancellor’s List.