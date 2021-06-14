Gillespie and Berg join UMN Crookston in Human Resources and Veden Center

Times Report

Griffin Gillespie has been hired as the new Director of Human Resources at the University of Minnesota Crookston. Gillespie, a native of Park River and resident of Grand Forks, spent his last five years at Altru Health System as the Supervisor of Recruitment/Talent Specialist/Provider Recruiter.

Gillespie said he was looking forward to a new opportunity.

“While my experiences at Altru have positioned me for this new role, I am looking forward to getting back into the education arena, prior to Altru I was a bookstore manager and course materials manager at the University of North Dakota serving students, faculty and staff,” said Gillespie.

The Human Resource Director reports to the Chancellor and is responsible to direct, coordinate, and supervise human resource functions/activities affecting Civil Service, AFSCME-Technical, AFSCME-Clerical, and Teamster employees. Gillespie will oversee employment functions including recruiting, hiring, orientation of new employees, reassignment, and performance appraisals and serve as internal consultant/resource to employing units and search committees and will engage in all responsibilities within the employment functions of the University.

Mitchell Berg, Ph.D., Associate Director, Veden Center for Rural Economic Development began his duties this week. Berg held the City Administrator position in Mahnomen, Minn. for the last five years.

“Mitchell has a teaching background in tribal and community cooperation. His interest in collaborative civic and public engagement is a plus for our Veden Center” said Chancellor Mary Holz-Clause.

“Our Veden Center for Rural Economic Development is a think tank dedicated to creating prosperity through innovative partnerships and development of opportunities for the region. “Mitchell, along with his regional partnerships, will hit the ground with strong geographic relationships important to the Crookston campus and northwest Minnesota,” adds Holz-Clause.

The Veden Center continues to focus on rural America post COVID-19, bridging urban and rural business opportunities, incubation and acceleration services for veterans, new Americans and economically disadvantaged populations and creating new pathways for student success following their higher education experience.