Area students receive academic honors

Times Report

Crookston Times

Minnesota State Community and Technical College named 615 students to its President's List and 572 students to its Dean's List for the 2021 Spring Semester.

Students on the President's List earned a grade point average of 4.0. Students on the Dean's List earned a GPA of 3.50 to 3.99.

Students named to the M State President's List and Dean's List are:

Haley Mercil of Crookston, MN - Dean's List

HAMLINE UNIVERSITY

Gabrielle Thoreson of Climax, MN (56523) was named to the Hamline University School of Business Dean's List for the Spring 2021 term.

Thoreson was among 117 students to make the Dean's List this semester.

To qualify, students must earn a GPA of 3.5 or higher and complete a minimum of 16 credit hours. In the Spring 2021 term, students were required to have completed a minimum of 12 credits graded on the standard letter-grade scale for the term.

UNIVERSITY OF MARY - BISMARCK

Area residents are among a record 872 students named to the 2021 Spring Semester Dean’s List at the University of Mary, in Bismarck. This number includes students in Mary’s undergraduate program and in adult education (University of Mary Online).

To qualify for the honor, traditional undergraduate students must earn a 3.50 or better grade point average while carrying at least 12 credit hours.

Students enrolled in the UMary Online program must earn a 3.50 or better grade point average while at a full-time adult learner status.

Students named to the UMary Dean’s List include:

Morgan Coauette of Crookston, MN

MSU MOORHEAD

The following students have been named to the Minnesota State University Moorhead dean’s list in recognition of academic achievement spring semester 2021. Students must maintain a 3.25 or higher grade point average and carry 12 graded credits to qualify for the honor.

• Elysa Christensen - Art Education, Crookston

• Hannah Emanuel - Elementary Inclusive Education, Crookston

• Elise Erdmann - Elementary Inclusive Education, Crookston

• Hellanna Gunstinson - Communication Studies, Crookston

• Kathryn MacGregor - Graphic Design, Crookston

• Elizabeth McDonald - Speech/Language/Hearing Science, Fisher

• Mathia Morlan - Economics, Crookston

• Sarah Ryan - Accounting, Crookston

• Hailey Spivey - Speech/Language/Hearing Science, Crookston

• MaryBeth Stortroen - Theatre Arts, Climax

• Hannah Street - Health & Medical Sciences, Crookston

NDSCS

The North Dakota State College of Science has named 371 students to its spring semester 2021 President’s Honor List.

The Honor List recognizes students who have achieved grade point averages of 3.5 or higher while taking at least 12 credits with letter grades.

The honorees include:

Quinn Winand, Crookston - Building Construction Technology