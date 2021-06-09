UMN Crookston announces spring 2021 graduates
The Office of the Registrar at the University of Minnesota Crookston recently announced its list of spring 2021 graduates. Students completed their degree requirements during the spring session 2021.
Spring session graduates include:
Beltrami, MN
Travis Johnson, Bachelor of Science in Animal Science
Crookston, MN
Denissa Brekken, Bachelor of Science in Finance
Malaika Brown, Bachelor of Science in Management
Eunkyung Cho, Bachelor of Science in Management
Brooke Cymbaluk, Bachelor of Science in Accounting
Katie Emmett, Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Education
Benjamin Halos, Bachelor of Science in Sport and Recreation Mgmt
Boyce Harr, Bachelor of Science in Biology and Health Sciences Pre Prof
Jianglong Huang, Bachelor of Science in International Business
Tyler Kropuenske, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice, Distinction
Marshall Mbanga, Bachelor of Science in Information Technology MGMT
Kimie Shiozawa, Bachelor of Science in Natural Resources
Manpreet Singh, Bachelor of Science in Information Technology MGMT
Amanda Trandem, Bachelor of Science in Exercise Science and Wellness
Shuyu Wang, Bachelor of Science in Finance, Distinction
Fertile, MN
Camryn Larson, Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Business
Indosa Montoya, Bachelor of Science in Management
Marlee Steffes, Bachelor of Science in Health Sciences Pre Prof