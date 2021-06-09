UMN Crookston announces spring 2021 graduates

Times Report

Crookston Times

The Office of the Registrar at the University of Minnesota Crookston recently announced its list of spring 2021 graduates. Students completed their degree requirements during the spring session 2021.

Spring session graduates include:

Beltrami, MN

Travis Johnson, Bachelor of Science in Animal Science

Crookston, MN

Denissa Brekken, Bachelor of Science in Finance

Malaika Brown, Bachelor of Science in Management

Eunkyung Cho, Bachelor of Science in Management

Brooke Cymbaluk, Bachelor of Science in Accounting

Katie Emmett, Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Education

Benjamin Halos, Bachelor of Science in Sport and Recreation Mgmt

Boyce Harr, Bachelor of Science in Biology and Health Sciences Pre Prof

Jianglong Huang, Bachelor of Science in International Business

Tyler Kropuenske, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice, Distinction

Marshall Mbanga, Bachelor of Science in Information Technology MGMT

Kimie Shiozawa, Bachelor of Science in Natural Resources

Manpreet Singh, Bachelor of Science in Information Technology MGMT

Amanda Trandem, Bachelor of Science in Exercise Science and Wellness

Shuyu Wang, Bachelor of Science in Finance, Distinction

Fertile, MN

Camryn Larson, Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Business

Indosa Montoya, Bachelor of Science in Management

Marlee Steffes, Bachelor of Science in Health Sciences Pre Prof