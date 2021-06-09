UMN Crookston announces spring 2021 graduates

Times Report
Crookston Times

    The Office of the Registrar at the University of Minnesota Crookston recently announced its list of spring 2021 graduates. Students completed their degree requirements during the spring session 2021.

     Spring session graduates include:

Beltrami, MN

    Travis Johnson, Bachelor of Science in Animal Science

Crookston, MN

 Denissa Brekken, Bachelor of Science in Finance

 Malaika Brown, Bachelor of Science in Management

 Eunkyung Cho, Bachelor of Science in Management

 Brooke Cymbaluk, Bachelor of Science in Accounting

 Katie Emmett, Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Education

 Benjamin Halos, Bachelor of Science in Sport and Recreation Mgmt

 Boyce Harr, Bachelor of Science in Biology and Health Sciences Pre Prof

 Jianglong Huang, Bachelor of Science in International Business

 Tyler Kropuenske, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice, Distinction

 Marshall Mbanga, Bachelor of Science in Information Technology MGMT

 Kimie Shiozawa, Bachelor of Science in Natural Resources

 Manpreet Singh, Bachelor of Science in Information Technology MGMT

 Amanda Trandem, Bachelor of Science in Exercise Science and Wellness

 Shuyu Wang, Bachelor of Science in Finance, Distinction

Fertile, MN

 Camryn Larson, Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Business

 Indosa Montoya, Bachelor of Science in Management

 Marlee Steffes, Bachelor of Science in Health Sciences Pre Prof

