University of Minnesota Crookston announces scholarship opportunity

Times Report

Crookston Times

The University of Minnesota Crookston announced an unprecedented opportunity for high school graduates from Clearbrook-Gonvick High School, Goodridge-Grygla High School and students from Euclid, Minn.

A commitment made by a donor with ties to these communities promises to cover the cost of tuition and fees for those pursuing a bachelor’s degree from UMN Crookston.

In addition, transfer students and those attending UMN Crookston online from these specified areas are eligible.

Students interested in pursuing the scholarship must apply to UMN Crookston www.crk.umn.edu/admissions/application and submit a FAFSA (Free Application for Federal Student Aid).

If admitted, the students will receive free tuition and fees for four years and will obtain a University of Minnesota degree.