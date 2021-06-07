NCTC gearing up to celebrate Minnesota State Week June 21-25 on EGF and TRF campuses

Times Report

Crookston Times

Northland is gearing up for Minnesota State Week on its East Grand Forks and Thief River Falls campuses June 21-25.

“We are looking forward once again to be celebrating Minnesota State Week at Northland. This is the perfect time for anyone still undecided about their college choice or contemplating a career change to take that first step at Northland,” says Director of Enrollment Management and Admissions Nicki Carlson.

Prospective students will have the option to attend virtual information sessions with Northland reps, apply and register for classes, take a virtual tour, or meet with student service reps and tour the campus in person. This opportunity will help students and their families gather advice and have their questions answered on the college admissions and enrollment process.

“In the current climate, it is even more important that students and families research all of the educational possibilities available to them,” states Ben Hoffman, Northland director of Advising and Registrar. “There are multiple class delivery options--in person, online, hybrid, hyflex--available this fall. Minnesota State Week is the perfect opportunity to explore all of these and learn how their career goals and more can be met at Northland.”

During the week, financial aid professionals will help wade through the aid process.

. “Financing a college education may be a burden for many, and the process of applying for financial aid can be confusing,” said Lisa Bottem, director of Financial Aid. “We hope to help ease some of the anxiety associated with that process and demonstrate how truly affordable a Northland education can be.”

Those that apply for admission, register for classes, request program information, or take a virtual or in-person tour of Northland during this week will be eligible to register for the Northland is a Go Scholarship. One $500 scholarship will be awarded on each of Northland’s campuses.

Minnesota State Week is open for recent high school graduates, parents and families, students looking to transfer, workforce professionals, and anyone looking to get an in-depth look at Northland’s 80+ program offerings.

To learn more about the Minnesota State Week, visit www.northlandcollege.edu/mnstateweek/ or call 1-800-959-6282.