Crookston area student graduates and Dean’s list recipients

Students named to Spring Semester 2021 Dean's List at UMN Crookston

Students named to the spring semester 2021 Dean's List were announced recently by the Office of the Registrar. The U of M Crookston is one of the most respected career-oriented, technology-based universities in the nation.

To qualify for a place on the Dean's List, students must complete 12 or more letter-graded (A-F) credits while attaining a 3.66 grade point average. The Crookston campus is the online leader in the University of Minnesota system and the only campus providing every full-time student with a laptop computer.

Students named to the Dean's List include the following:

Beltrami, MN - Stephanie Melby

Crookston, MN - Karlie Brekken, Mckayla Brown, Natalia Burch, Michael Erickson, James Fan, Sierra Galatz, Kathryn Halos, Boyce Harr, Yumin Kim, Phillip Klejwa, Tyler Kropuenske, Courtney Lindtwed, Ethan Magsam, Alan Mart, Brad Morris, Annabelle Mutake, Maria Olson, Rena Sakai, Lily Sandman, Manpreet Singh, Yuan Song, Ben Trostad, Shuyu Wang, Dana Zarn

Euclid, MN - Ally Tiedemann

Fertile, MN - Emily Dufault, Britton Fuglseth, Katrina Kratzke, Bailey Mulcahy, Madison Olson, Annika Sorenson, Marlee Steffes

Students named to Spring Semester 2010 Chancellor's List at UMN Crookston

To qualify for a place on the Chancellor's List, students must complete 12 or more letter-graded (A-F) credits while attaining a 4.00 grade point average. The Crookston campus is the online leader in the University of Minnesota system and the only campus providing every full-time student with a laptop computer.

Students named to the Chancellor's List include the following:

Crookston, MN - Tristyn Bair, Luisa Bernia, Emma Borowicz, Katie Emmett, Jianglong Huang, Yumin Jeong, Sarah Richardt, Vinayak Sharma, Edouina Uwimana

Fisher, MN - Lynsay Benson

Minnesota State Community and Technical College Announces Spring 2021 Graduates

Lindsey Kurz of Climax is among the 700 Spring Semester 2021 graduates of Minnesota State Community and Technical College, with campuses in Detroit Lakes, Fergus Falls, Moorhead and Wadena. Kurz graduated with an AA in Liberal Arts & Sciences.

As a member of the Minnesota State system, M State serves more than 8,000 students in credit courses each year in 80 career and liberal arts programs online and at its campuses in Detroit Lakes, Fergus Falls, Moorhead and Wadena. By partnering with communities, the college also provides workforce development services and other responsive training programs.

Minnesota State University Mankato Celebrated Spring Graduates with Personal Photo Opportunities, Virtual Ceremony on May 8

Minnesota State University Mankato celebrated its 2021 spring semester student commencement by providing graduates "commencement-in-a-box" packages and personalized photo opportunities on a graduation stage while holding a virtual ceremony and launching a special website https://mankato.mnsu.edu/mavgrad on Saturday, May 8.

The three traditional commencement ceremonies scheduled for earlier were cancelled in March because of the COVID-10 pandemic. However, graduates were invited to take part in a "graduate walk," an in-person professional photo opportunity on campus (May 3-5), in the Centennial Student Union Ballroom to celebrate with their guests.

Minnesota State Mankato awarded more than 2,200 degrees at the end of spring semester. Included were more than 1,870 undergraduate degrees and more than 370 graduate degrees and specialist certifications.

Crookston residents receiving degrees were:

Darin Zimmerman, GC, History

Darin Zimmerman, MS, Teaching & Learning

More Than 770 MSUM Students Graduated in May

As the capstone celebration of the college experience, commencement is one of our favorite days of the year at Minnesota State University Moorhead. It is the culmination of years of hard work and sacrifice by our students. MSUM celebradte their newest graduates’ extraordinary achievements during four college-level virtual ceremonies on May 13 and 14.

The four separate graduation ceremonies were streamed live on the website for guests to view https://www.mnstate.edu/registrar/graduation/.

MSUM awarded degrees to more than 770 students, including 168 graduate students. The following area students earned degrees:

• Angela Brekken - Educational Leadership (EDD) - Crookston High School - Bemidji

• Cassandra Chappuis - Nursing (RN to BSN) (BSN) - Crookston High School - Fargo

• Kelsey Durbin - Social Work (BSW) - Crookston High School - Crookston

• Mathia Morlan - Summa Cum Laude - Economics (BA) - Crookston High School - Crookston

• MaryBeth Stortroen - Theatre Arts (BA) - Climax-Shelly School - Climax

• Annie Waldal - Healthcare Administration (MHA) - Lafayette High School - Crookston

Fagerlund selected to University of Jamestown Spring 2021 Dean's List

Brita Fagerlund of Crookston, MN, has been selected to the University of Jamestown's Spring 2021 Dean's List for maintaining a Semester GPA of 3.50 or better.

The University of Jamestown was established in 1883 and is ranked as a top tier regional school in US News and World Report and a top Midwestern school in The Princeton Review. The school features development of the whole person through its distinctive Journey to Success experience.