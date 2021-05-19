NCTC announces recipient of Russell H. Beier Award

Times Report

Northland Community & Technical College announces the 2021 recipient of the Russell H. Beier Award is Dietetic Technician student Alicia Reardon. The Beier award is an annual award named after the first director of the East Grand Forks campus from 1971-1983.

The honor is given to a student that is highly motivated, exhibits a commitment to their chosen career through daily classroom and lab performance, works beyond their potential, and has shown a significant, positive change and maturity.

Angie Brekken, Northland’s Dietetic Technician Program director, highlights Reardon’s exemplary qualities:

“She has consistently provided stellar work with great attention to detail and timeliness. Her supervised practice preceptors have echoed these sentiments along with their desire to hire Alicia as a registered dietetics technician once she graduates and passes the registration exam.”

Reardon, an online student from Park Rapids, Minnesota, works for Catholic Health Initiatives as an Exercise Physiologist and Lifestyle Coach. She came to Northland to attain dietetics credentials to serve her clients better.

“Being recognized for this award was very unexpected, but it certainly solidified the belief that I chose the right program for my passion in nutrition and dietetics,” Reardon said. “These past three years in this program have been a whirlwind, but I don't think I could have been as successful without the passion and direction from my professor Angie. This credential will allow me to be eligible for a management position at my current place of employment and use my strengths to grow professionally and hopefully show others the direction and passion that my professor showed me throughout my time at Northland!”

“Average is not a word that can be used to describe Alicia,” Brekken said. “Her leadership skills, empathy, and dedication to the profession are prime examples of how Alicia demonstrates the standards outlined by the Russell Beier award.”