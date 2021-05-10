UMN Crookston faculty and staff awards, retirements and years of service recognized

Times Report

Crookston Times

In celebration of excellence and service by faculty and staff, the annual University of Minnesota Crookston Faculty and Staff Awards announcements were made May 3. Retirements and years of service also recognized.

Retirement

Bob Bouvette, Jason Brantner, Peggy Chaput, Tim Danielson, Cordelia Frentz, Stacey Grunewald, Mark Hanson, Dale Kemble, Tim Menard, Barry Stephens, Pamela Sullivan, Patti Tiedemann, Elizabeth Tollefson, Val Uttermark, Nancy Vraa, Neal Vraa and Gary Willhite, Hal Mickelson, Karen Miller, Gail Myers, Rhonda Pahlen, Lucille Payment, Dennis Regan, Joan Reitmeier, James Schaar, Hugh Stadem

Distinguished Awards

• Distinguished Staff Service Award - Renee Mulcahy & Tammy Stoe

• Distinguished P & A - Courtney Bergman

• Distinguished Teaching Award - Dr. Leslie Lekatz

• Distinguished Faculty Service Award - Dr. Tim Dudley

• Distinguished Scholar Award - Dr. Venu Mukku

Faculty & Staff Crookston Student Association Awards

• Mohammad Hossain, Supportive of Students Award

• Kristie Walker, Outstanding Educator Award

• Brooke Novak, Service to Students Award

Years of Service

10 Years

• Courtney Bergman (Business)

• Leah Stroot (Agriculture and Natural Resources)

• Mandy Gudvangen (Agriculture and Natural Resources)

• John Normandin (Media Services)

20 Years

• Harouna Maiga (Agriculture and Natural Resources)

25 Years

• Mark Huglen (Humanities, Social Sciences, and Education)