UMN Crookston Commencement held for Classes of 2020 and 2021

The University of Minnesota Crookston held two in-person commencement ceremonies for the Classes of 2020 and 2021 Saturday with graduates earning their bachelor’s degrees from the areas of agriculture and natural resources, business, liberal arts and education, and math, science and technology.

The programs consisted of greetings from the U of M Board of Regents’ Steve Sviggum, keynote address by Class of 2013 alum Wemimo Abbey, and the conferring of degrees.