UMN Crookston sash session honors international student grads

Times Report

Crookston Times

Five UMN Crookston seniors and 12 study abroad students have been sashed at the international graduation and sashing ceremony. Each year, graduating UMN Crookston international students get their sash and wear it during commencement ceremonies.

Sashing is an annual event recognizing students' international travel. Sam Hassan (Fall '20) and Rose Kanssole (Spring 2021) also were recognized.

Ken Mendez, a 2011 alum, was the evening’s keynote. Mendez shared a story of how his own father arrived in the United States on May 19, 1927 and he discussed his interactions with international students and the mutual impact they have had on one another over the years at UMN Crookston.

The International Alliance Award went to George French, Ph.D and Ken Mendez. These were awards chosen by students.

All of the students pictured will wear the sashes presented to them at the Saturday, May 8 commencement exercises at UMN Crookston.