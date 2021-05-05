UMN Crookston sash session honors international student grads

Times Report
Crookston Times

    Five UMN Crookston seniors and 12 study abroad students have been sashed at the international graduation and sashing ceremony. Each year, graduating UMN Crookston international students get their sash and wear it during commencement ceremonies.

    Sashing is an annual event recognizing students' international travel. Sam Hassan (Fall '20) and Rose Kanssole (Spring 2021) also were recognized.

    Ken Mendez, a 2011 alum, was the evening’s keynote. Mendez shared a story of how his own father arrived in the United States on May 19, 1927 and he discussed his interactions with international students and the mutual impact they have had on one another over the years at UMN Crookston.  

    The International Alliance Award went to George French, Ph.D  and Ken Mendez. These were awards chosen by students.

All of the students pictured will wear the sashes presented to them at the Saturday, May 8 commencement exercises at UMN Crookston.

UMN Crookston international student graduates are Yutong Lei (China), Jianglong Huang (China), Keyu Lai (China), Kimie Shiozawa (Japan), Jassey Ibu (United Kingdom), Peiyue Shen (China), Shuyu Wang (China), Rose Kanssole (Burkina Faso), Sam Hassan (Pakistan), Katie Emmett (Ireland), Manpreet Singh (India), and Marshall Mbanga (Zimbabwe). Not pictured: Yilin Che (China) and Hongkai Chen (China).
UMN Crookston graduating students who studied abroad: Lauren Green, who went to Ireland; Stephenie Severson, who went to Belize; Kiana Johnson, who went to Belize; Charli Schocker, who went to Ireland, South Africa, Australia and New Zealand; and, Rose Dittman, who went to Ireland.