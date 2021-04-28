Northland Community & Technical College awards Spring 2021 Foundation Scholarships

Times Report

Northland Community & Technical College proudly announces the recipients of the spring 2021 Northland Community & Technical College Foundation scholarships. As part of its mission to enhance the educational experience of students, the Northland Foundation offers scholarship opportunities semi-annually to current and incoming students. With the generous support and investments from individuals and local businesses, the Northland Foundation distributes over $150,000 annually in scholarships. One hundred thirty-three scholarships totaling over $63,000 were awarded to students on both the East Grand Forks and Thief River Falls campuses during the spring semester.

“Many students face hurdles as they work to achieve their academic goals. We're so glad to make that process a little easier,” shares Northland Community & Technical College Foundation Director Lars Dyrud. “Thanks to our generous donors, we are getting closer to our vision to remove financial challenges for all who aspire to learn at Northland. The number of scholarships offered at Northland is growing, and we're excited to serve as that pipeline between contributors and our students.”

Congratulations to the following students:

• Eric Delorme, Crookston, Northland-EGF Employee Scholarship

• Rylie Magsam, Crookston, Early Recruitment Scholarship

• Shawn Adams, Crookston, Northland-TRF Employee Scholarship and the Hartz Foundation Scholarship