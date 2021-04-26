Rotary SOM - UMN Crookston's Boyce Harr heads to medical school after graduation

Times Report

Crookston Times

UMN Crookston senior Boyce Harr grew up in Spearfish, South Dakota and learned to love the outdoors and spend time with his family.

He was drawn to the University of Minnesota Crookston by the degree and was blessed with the opportunity to play football for the school gaining three years with a leadership position and honored with the NSIC All-Academic award for the fall semester of 2019.

His major is in Biology and Health Science, and career goal is to build on clinical experiences and continue his path to attend medical school.

Both Boyce’s parents are college graduates, his father with a degree in Nursing and his mother has a Master’s degree in Education.

During his time at UMN Crookston, Boyce has been an undergrad research assistant, tutor, writing center professional, and head coach for the Sacred Heart Middle School football team. He was also in the Alpha Lambda Delta National Honors Society. and volunteered at the Villa St. Vincent, food bank, University of North Dakota for events, UMN Crookston events, at Robotics Camp and in the community.

“I have thoroughly enjoyed my time here in this community and I look forward to giving back as much as I can,” said Harr.