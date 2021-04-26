Higher ed: NCTC names new president

Times Report

Crookston Times

The Board of Trustees of the Minnesota State Colleges and Universities has named Sandra Kiddoo to serve as the next president of Northland Community and Technical College. The appointment will become effective July 1, 2021.

“Dr. Kiddoo’s leadership style is inclusive, transparent, and collaborative,” said Devinder Malhotra, chancellor of Minnesota State. “She has a strong track record of exploring new initiatives to provide the services and programs students and industry need for today and tomorrow. I am confident that Northland Community and Technical College will thrive under her leadership.”

Since 2018, she has served Hazard Community and Technical College (HCTC), a comprehensive community college offering both technical and transfer degree programs with an annual enrollment of over 3,000 students across three campuses and three additional locations.

Before joining HCTC, Kiddoo served from 2015 to 2018 as vice president of academics at Mid-State Technical College (WI), a member of the Wisconsin Technical College System with an annual enrollment of over 2,600 students across three campuses and one center. Previously, she served the Wisconsin Technical College System from 2007 to 2015 initially as education director for transportation and electronics, and later as associate vice president of instruction, providing academic leadership throughout the system’s 16 technical colleges.

She holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay, a master’s from Capella University, and a doctorate from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

Kiddoo succeeds Dennis Bona who served as president of Northland from 2015 to 2020 and retired December 2020.