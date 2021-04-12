UMN Crookston planning return to in-person classes fall semester

Times Report

Crookston Times

Last month, University of Minnesota President Joan Gabel announced regarding fall 2021, "with optimism and caution, the University plans to return to a pre-pandemic environment in teaching, research, service, and other facets of in-person and on-campus life.”

This decision reflects current trends suggesting all faculty, staff, and students will have the opportunity to be vaccinated for COVID-19 prior to the fall semester.

“This announcement reinforces the message Chancellor Holz-Clause and I have shared over the past month or so that we intend to use in-person instruction as the default modality for on-campus courses in Fall 2021,” said Vice Chancellor John Hoffman. “We will still have a few courses that remain in blended or remote modalities, in some cases because faculty have discovered or developed new ways to increase the quality of learning in these settings, but most classes for on-campus students will be delivered in-person.

“We were able to offer 80% of our on-campus courses in-person this past year, but to keep campus safe, we did so with as many employees working remotely as possible,” the vice chancellor continued. “The big change for students will be experiencing nearly all of our faculty and staff back on campus this fall, and with them will come the hands-on collegiate experience that makes UMN Crookston special. And we should see increased opportunities for student engagement with the Crookston experience through co-curricular activities.”

Golden Eagle student-athletes are expected to return to campus in early August, with new student orientation getting underway the week of August 16. Fall semester classes are scheduled to commence on Tuesday, August 24.