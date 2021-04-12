Northland to hold annual Career Expo virtually on April 14

Submitted

Crookston Times

Northland Community & Technical College is set to host the 2021 Career Expo virtually on April 14 from 9:00 to 10:30 a.m. The event will give high school students grades 9-12 an exclusive opportunity to meet with faculty in a wide variety of programs as well as student services staff.

Northland’s Career Expo is an annual event for local high school students on both the East Grand Forks and Thief River Falls campuses. The purpose of the Expo is to help high school students make decisions about their future and understand the value of education in preparing for careers. The event focuses on Northland’s programs and provides an in-depth and engaging experience connecting participants directly with faculty.

“The Career Expo is an event that occurs annually, usually in-person, on-campus, and provides hands-on opportunities to students participating,” shares Nicki Carlson, Northland Director of Enrollment Management & Admissions. “Unfortunately, like many events this past year, we have had to move this to a virtual event. We’ve gotten creative to ensure we’re providing an opportunity for participants to gain deeper insight and have engaging experiences to many of the programs Northland has to offer.”

Students will learn first-hand from program faculty as they talk about the classroom experience, how online classes work, highlight career opportunities, and hold a question and answer session. An extensive variety of Northland’s programs will take part in the Expo, including; Paramedic, Nursing, Occupational Therapy Assistant, Physical Therapist Assistant, Respiratory Therapist, Business, Digital Marketing, Marketing & Management, Auto Body Collision Technology, Automotive Service Technology, Agriculture, Geospatial Intelligence Analysis, Early Childhood Education, and Architectural Technology & Design.

“We know that a virtual Expo isn’t the ideal situation,” Northland Dean of Liberal Arts, Business, and Technical Programs, Shamani Shikwambi admits, “An in-person experience is usually preferred, however, with the use of technology, participants will be face-to-face with program faculty and have the opportunity to gather information and evaluate how well a particular career suits their talents and interests.”

Participants will be able to attend several sessions of their choosing and get a comprehensive overview of Northland’s diverse program options.

In addition, they will be introduced to their student support team and have a chance to ask any questions about the admission process, class registration, tuition, and financial aid. Participants will have the opportunity to win door prize drawings throughout the event.

If you would like to receive more information on your school becoming a participant in this year’s Career Expo, contact Northland’s Admissions Office at enrollment@northlandcollege.edu or 1-800-959-6282.