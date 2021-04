Times Report

Local students have been placed on Bemidji State's dean's list for the Fall 2020 semester. To be eligible for the Dean's List, Bemidji State University students must be enrolled for at least 12 credits and earn a minimum of a 3.5 GPA during the semester.

Crookston, Minnesota: Megan Flateland and Carlie Reading

Fertile, Minnesota: Ryan Stuhaug

Fisher, Minnesota: Kelsie Narlock