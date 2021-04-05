MSU Moorhead plans campus return in the fall

Times Report

Crookston Times

Minnesota State University Moorhead will return to in-person learning in the fall, with most classes offered face-to-face, the campus announced.

Now that Minnesotans over the age of 16 are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccination, thousands more who choose to be vaccinated may do so by the time school reopens in the fall. MSUM will continue to follow mask guidance, be vigilant in cleaning practices, and utilize classroom space judiciously.

MSUM learned through the pandemic that students want to creatively arrange their classes in ways that fit their learning style, schedule and life.

In addition to students being able to choose how they want to take their classes, many student activities and services will continue to be available either in-person or virtually.

For example, counseling appointments will continue to be offered virtually or in-person.

Students will and are encouraged to hold club or organization meetings in-person but will still take advantage of virtual technology to provide greater access and student participation.

Three-quarters of MSUM's Fall courses will be in-person or have a face-to-face component.

About 25 percent will be fully online.

While MSUM plans to resume its standard fall course delivery, the university will also monitor campus and community COVID-19 indicators and thresholds. In consultation and guidance with many groups across campus, the Minnesota Department of Health, and Clay County Public Health, MSU Moorhead will implement teaching changes as needed in a timely fashion.