NCTC to celebrate the Class of 2021 with virtual commencement ceremony on Thursday, May 13

Crookston Times

Graduates and their families, along with friends and community members, are invited to join Northland’s virtual Commencement ceremony on Thursday, May 13 at 7:00 p.m. The virtual ceremony will integrate traditional components, including formal remarks from the campus Deans of East Grand Forks and Thief River Falls and Interim President Shannon Jesme.

“Graduating is a time to celebrate students' accomplishments, to watch each walk across a stage in front of proud family and friends,'' affirms Northland’s Interim President Shannon Jesme. “But again, like last year, we are unable to celebrate in the ways we have been used to. Instead, we will celebrate virtually, keeping our friends, family, and community safe. We will celebrate each student, recognizing the perseverance and resiliency shown by this graduating class in earning their degree during this pandemic.”

Northland has once again decided to host a virtual ceremony due to continuing concerns about large gatherings and travel related to the COVID-19 pandemic. The virtual ceremony will include many of the traditional elements that make graduation such a special occasion for both graduates and the administration. The evening ceremony will consist of an opening processional to Pomp and Circumstance, the playing of The Star-Spangled Banner, a welcome address, and the official conferring of academic degrees.

“Making the decision to host a virtual commencement this year has been difficult. We truly missed the gathering and celebration last year, and hosting the ceremony remotely is not our ideal scenario,” reveals Brian Huschle, Northland Provost. “Yet, the timing and stage at which we find ourselves within the pandemic, combined with the challenges involved in safely bringing large groups together resulted in this difficult decision. However, we are planning a very memorable virtual ceremony and hope our new graduates and their families will join us in celebrating their wonderful accomplishments.”

Friends, family members, and the general public are invited to watch the virtual ceremony, airing on Northland's website, Facebook, and official YouTube channel.

Graduates are encouraged to share their experiences on Instagram. Those who tag @northlandctc and/or use the hashtag #NorthlandGrad2021 may be featured on Northland’s Instagram story feed. The May 13 ceremony will also be available on the Commencement landing page for viewing later for those who can't attend during the scheduled time.

For the latest information on Northland's Commencement, visit northlandcollege.edu/commencement or email the Graduation Committee at graduation@northlandcollege.edu.

Although there is currently a necessity for a virtual ceremony, Northland is planning for a fall 2021 semester with more in-person experiences and fewer restrictions related to COVID-19.