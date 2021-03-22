3 finalists for NCTC president

Times Report

Minnesota State has named three finalists in the search for the next president of Northland Community & Technical College. The candidates are Josh Baker, Brian Huschle, and Sandra Kiddoo.

The candidates were recommended by a search committee comprised of students, faculty, staff, and community leaders, and was chaired by Carrie Brimhall, president of Minnesota State Community and Technical College. The candidates are scheduled for a virtual campus visit between March 22 and March 23. The virtual campus visits provide an opportunity for students, faculty, staff, and members of the community to meet each of the candidates and offer feedback. Details of the candidates’ virtual campus visits and the process for providing feedback are available at ​https://www.northlandcollege.edu/presidential-search/​.

• Josh Baker​ has served Pikes Peak Community College (CO) as vice president of instructional services since 2016. Previously, he served Bates Technical College (WA) as campus dean/academic dean from 2013 to 2016; Vincennes University (IN) as assistant academic dean from 2012 to 2013; and Highline Community College (WA) from 2005 to 2011 in various capacities including as an instructor and in a variety of administrative assignments including prior learning assessment coordinator and manager of a SkillUp grant. He holds a bachelor’s degree and a master’s from Brigham Young University (UT), and a doctorate from Oregon State University.

• Brian Huschle ​has served Northland Community and Technical College as provost since 2018. Previously, he served Northland in various capacities including as campus dean from 2013 to 2018; dean of academic affairs from 2011 to 2013; as a professor of philosophy from 2001 to 2014; and as chair of the Liberal Arts and Business Division from 2005 to 2011. He holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Minnesota, Morris, and a master’s and doctorate from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

• Sandra Kiddoo​ has served Hazard Community and Technical College (KY) as chief academic officer since 2018. Previously, she served Mid-State Technical College (WI) as vice president of academics from 2015 to 2018; the Wisconsin Technical College System first as the education director of transportation and electronics programs and later as the associate vice president instruction from 2007 to 2015; and Roehl Transport as workplace education manager from 2001 to 2007. She has also served as part-time faculty for several colleges. She holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay, a master’s from Capella University, and a doctorate from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

The Board of Trustees of the Minnesota State Colleges and Universities is expected to consider Chancellor Devinder Malhotra’s recommendation at its April 21, 2021 meeting. The anticipated start date of the new president is July 1, 2021.