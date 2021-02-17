SUBSCRIBE NOW
$1 for 6 months
SUBSCRIBE NOW
$1 for 6 months

UMN Crookston helps ring in the Year of the Ox

Times Report
Crookston Times

    UMN Crookston faculty, staff and students rang in the Year of the Ox at 8 a.m. Friday, Feb. 12 via Zoom with its international and overseas partners including alumni, staff and partnering institutions in China.

    “It was a trip down Memory Lane for all staff and alumni,” said Rae French, International Programs and Learning Abroad coordinator.

    On campus, UMN Crookston international students put up an impressive installation of the Spring Festival. Those who attended were rewarded with traditional lunar new year treats, such as candy and pineapple cake. They had their fortunes told, watched fireworks on virtual reality, and learned how to tie a “longevity knot.”

    “May the calm and patient nature of the ox bring about a bountiful harvest in 2021 to all.”

A Spring Festival to celebrate the Lunar New Year was held at UMN Crookston.
A Zoom meeting attended by UMN Crookston international students, alumni, faculty and staff helped ring in the Lunar New Year, the Year of the Ox.