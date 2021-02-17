UMN Crookston helps ring in the Year of the Ox

Times Report

Crookston Times

UMN Crookston faculty, staff and students rang in the Year of the Ox at 8 a.m. Friday, Feb. 12 via Zoom with its international and overseas partners including alumni, staff and partnering institutions in China.

“It was a trip down Memory Lane for all staff and alumni,” said Rae French, International Programs and Learning Abroad coordinator.

On campus, UMN Crookston international students put up an impressive installation of the Spring Festival. Those who attended were rewarded with traditional lunar new year treats, such as candy and pineapple cake. They had their fortunes told, watched fireworks on virtual reality, and learned how to tie a “longevity knot.”

“May the calm and patient nature of the ox bring about a bountiful harvest in 2021 to all.”