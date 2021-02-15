Local students on UMN Crookston’s Fall Chancellor’s/Dean’s lists, graduates recognized

Times Report

Crookston Times

Students named to the fall semester 2020 Chancellor's List were announced recently by the Office of the Registrar. To qualify for a place on the Chancellor's List, students must complete 12 or more letter-graded (A-F) credits while attaining a 4.00 grade point average.

Local students recognized on the Chancellor’s List include:

• Lynsay Leilani Benson, Exercise Science and Wellness - Fisher, MN

• Luisa Bernia, Health Management - Crookston, MN

• Yilin Che, English B S/ Communication - Crookston, MN

• Hongkai Chen, Software Engineering - Crookston, MN

• Emily Dufault, Elementary Education/Early Childhood Education - Fertile, MN

• Yumin Jeong, Management - Crookston, MN

• Yumin Kim, Undecided - Crookston, MN

• Phillip Klejwa, Information Technology Mgmt - Crookston, MN

• Bailey Mulcahy, Communication - Fertile, MN

• Sarah Richardt, Horticulture - Crookston, MN

• Vinayak Sharma, Software Engineering - Crookston, MN

• Annika Sorenson, Accounting - Fertile, MN

• Ben Trostad, Finance - Crookston, MN

• Edouina Uwimana, Software Engineering - Crookston, MN

DEAN’S LIST

Students named to the fall semester 2020 Dean's List were announced recently by the Office of the Registrar. To qualify for a place on the Dean's List, students must complete 12 or more letter-graded (A-F) credits while attaining a 3.66 grade point average.

Local students recognized on the Dean’s List include:

• Tristyn Leslie Bair, Criminal Justice - Crookston, MN

• Bea Mckayla Brown, Post-Secondary Enrollment Opt - Crookston, MN

• Natalia Burch, Undecided - Crookston, MN

• Michael Erickson, Software Engineering - Crookston, MN

• Lindsey Espeseth, Animal Science - Erskine, MN

• Sierra Galatz, Equine Business Mgmt - Crookston, MN

• Kathryn Halos, Criminal Justice - Crookston, MN

• Allen Boyce Harr, Biology/Health Sciences Pre Prof - Crookston, MN

• Jianglong Huang, International Business - Crookston, MN

• Inje Jeong, Software Engineering - Crookston, MN

• Caidyn Derick Carl Johnson, Post-Secondary Enrollment Opt - Mentor, MN

• Katrina Kathryn Kratzke, Post-Secondary Enrollment Opt - Fertile, MN

• Keyu Lai, Software Engineering - Crookston, MN

• Ben Lee, Health Sciences Pre Prof - Crookston, MN

• Courtney Lindtwed, Health Management - Crookston, MN

• Veronica Ann Lundquist, Natural Resources B S / Agronomy - Crookston, MN

• Annabelle Mutake, Software Engineering - Crookston, MN

• Yuan Song, Accounting - Crookston, MN

• Luke Scott Trandem, Agronomy - Crookston, MN

• Shuyu Wang, Finance - Crookston, MN

• Dana Zarn, Exercise Sci and Wellness - Crookston, MN

2020 GRADUATES

The Office of the Registrar at the University of Minnesota Crookston recently announced its list of fall 2020 graduates. Students completed their degree requirements during the fall session 2020.

Local fall session graduates include:

• Roseline Yrgagnie Kanssole, Agricultural Business B S - Crookston, MN

• Ryan Douglas Liebl, Agronomy B S - Gary, MN

• Michaela Jo Meine, Animal Science B S - Mentor, MN

• Sadira Nordstrom, Animal Science B S - Crookston, MN

