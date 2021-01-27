Local, area students recognized for degrees earned, Dean’s/President’s lists

Times Report

Crookston Times

CONCORDIA UNIVERSITY - NEBRASKA

Kayla Hanson of Crookston, Minn., earned a Master of Education from Concordia University, Nebraska after completing their studies between December 2020 and January 2021.

Undergraduates earning a degree from Concordia were eligible for distinction or high distinction honors. The top 10 percent of graduates with the highest GPA in their respective colleges were designated as graduating with high distinction. An additional 15 percent were designated as graduating with distinction.

About Concordia University, Nebraska

Concordia University, Nebraska, founded in 1894, is a fully accredited, coeducational university located in Seward, Nebraska, which currently serves more than 2,500 students. Concordia offers more than 100 undergraduate, graduate and professional programs in an excellent academic and Christ-centered community that equips men and women for lives of learning, service and leadership in the church and world. For more information, visit cune.edu.

UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA MORRIS

Michelle Cuno of Euclid, has been named to the University of Minnesota Morris Dean's List for the fall 2020 semester. To be eligible for the Dean's List, students must achieve a grade point average of 3.666 or higher while taking 12 or more credits on the A-F grading system, with no incompletes or nonsatisfactory grades.

About UMN Morris

One of five campuses that comprise the University of Minnesota System, the University of Minnesota Morris provides opportunities for students to grow intellectually, engage in community, experience environmental stewardship and celebrate diversity. A renewable and sustainable educational experience, UMN Morris prepares graduates for careers, for advanced degrees, for lifelong learning, for work world flexibility in the future, and for global citizenship. Learn more about UMN Morris at morris.umn.edu.

About UMN

The University of Minnesota System, with campuses in Crookston, Duluth, Morris, Rochester, and the Twin Cities, is driven by a singular vision of excellence. We are proud of our land-grant mission of world-class education, groundbreaking research, and community-engaged outreach, and we are unified in our drive to serve Minnesota.

VALLEY CITY STATE UNIVERSITY

Valley City State University in Valley City, N.D., has released its Honor Rolls for fall semester 2020.

Dean’s Honor Roll: Desiree Kassandra Ramirez, Crookston

The Honor Roll recognizes students who completed 6 to 11 semester hours of Valley City State University classes for which grade points are earned with a grade point average of at least 3.50.

The Dean’s Honor Roll recognizes students who completed 12 semester hours or more of VCSU classes for which grade points were earned with a grade point average of at least 3.50.

The President’s Honor Roll recognizes students who completed 12 semester hours or more of VCSU classes for which grade points were earned with a 4.0 grade point average.