Area schools recognize students on Dean’s, President’s lists

NORTH DAKOTA STATE UNIVERSITY

Area Minnesota students were among the 4,312 North Dakota State University students to be placed on the fall 2020 dean’s list.

Those honored include:

• Chloe G. Solheim, Beltrami, Veterinary Technology

• Jessica D. Nystad, Crookston, Respiratory Care

• Sophia A. Steiner, Crookston, Pharmaceutical Sciences

• Jake J. Widseth, Crookston, Computer Science

• Walker Winjum, Crookston, Architecture

NORTHLAND COMMUNITY & TECHNICAL COLLEGE

Northland Community & Technical College is proud to announce the fall 2020 semester academic honors lists. Northland honors its students’ academic achievements each semester through the publication of the President's and Dean's list.

PRESIDENT'S LIST: Fall 2020

Crookston, MN

• Shawn Adams, Electronics Tech-Automated Sys

• Eric Delorme, Heating, Vent & Air Cond/Const Plumbing

• Keisten Hunt, Surgical Technology

• Rylie Magsam, Practical Nursing

• Amanda Maygra, Accounting

• Jacob Miller, Practical Nursing

• Dylan Porter, Radiologic Technology

• Hayley Sullivan, Patient Access Specialist

• Anke Wiersma

Fisher, MN

• Dana Conley

• Kelly Halvorson, Radiologic Technology

DEAN’S LIST: Fall 2020

Climax, MN

• David Roper, Marketing & Management

Crookston, MN

• Roberto Casanova, Construction Plumbing

• Allison Larson, Criminal Justice - Law Enforcement

• Sarah Pahlen, Nursing

• Ethan Solheim, Computer & Network Technology

Fisher, MN

• Devin Berger, Welding Technology

• Caleb Osborne, Occupational Therapy Assistant