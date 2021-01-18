UMN Crookston seeks $1.35M for campus projects

Mike Christopherson

Crookston Times

The University of Minnesota Crookston, as part of the U of M system’s overall budget request of the Minnesota Legislature in its 2021 session, is seeking $1,350,337 for utility infrastructure updates and improvements on campus, and several updates to Owen Hall, including a new facade, new windows and doors, and fire suppression and code upgrades.

Owen Hall, home to research and teaching labs, was first built in 1908, UMN Crookston Facilities Director Dave Danforth said, adding that it’s impossible to get replacement parts for the building’s doors and windows anymore, and the doors don’t meet Americans With Disabilities Act guidelines. For safety reasons, the windows were previously screwed shut, and without air-conditioning in certain areas of the building, it gets a little stuffy.

The funds would come via the Higher Education Asset Preservation and Replacement (HEAPR) program.

If the funding requests sound familiar, it’s because they are. In 2020, UMN Crookston sought just under $4 million from the legislature, and funding was received to install a new floor in Lysaker Gymnasium via HEAPR. But most of the infrastructure needs and the Owen Hall improvements, requested in 2020 as well, remain.

Normally, this is the time of year when all of the U of M campuses host legislative kickoff breakfast events to detail their funding requests and tout their impact on their communities, region, state and beyond. But due to pandemic restrictions, this year’s kickoff breakfast was virtual in nature, via Zoom, and featured breakout Zoom sessions for all five system campuses. Around a dozen faculty, staff and administrators participated in the UMN Crookston virtual breakout session.

Before the breakouts, the much larger Zoom session aired a video montage featuring students from all five system campuses, who explained what a U of M education means to them and their future. Two UMN Crookston students were featured in the video.

Overall, the U of M system this year is requesting $46.5 million from the legislature. Administration says it’s the smallest amount requested in more than 20 years, and reflects the pandemic’s negative impact on the State of Minnesota’s budget.