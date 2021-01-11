M State announces Fall 2020 honors

Times Report

Crookston Times

Minnesota State Community and Technical College has named 560 students to its President's List and 566 students to its Dean's List for the 2020 Fall Semester.

Students on the President's List completed a minimum of six college-level credits and 75 percent of the courses in which they enrolled for the semester and earned a grade point average of 4.0.

Students on the Dean's List completed a minimum of six college-level credits and 75 percent of the courses in which they enrolled for the semester and earned a GPA of 3.50 to 3.99.

Area students named to the M State President's List and Dean's List are:

Lindsey Kurz of Climax, MN - Dean's List

Hannah Pilger and Leyton Salentine of Crookston, MN - Dean's List