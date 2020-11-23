UMN Crookston Teambackers honors trio

Times Report

Crookston Times

UMN Crookston Teambackers have honored three individuals with awards for 2020. The Teambacker Faculty/Staff Fan of the Year Award was presented to Lyle Westrom, while the Teambacker Community Fan of the Year was awarded to Dale Knotek.

The Teambacker of the Year Award was presented to Andrea Weisse. Weisse was elected president of the UMC Teambacker Board of the Directors this year and has been on the board for four years. She is active in Teambacker events and initiatives including golf tournaments and the annual UMC Teambackers Fun Nite.

This is the first year of the Faculty/Staff and Community Fan of the Year awards and the 24th year of the Teambacker of the Year award. The individuals were to be recognized at the Teambacker Fun Nite event which was not held this year due to COVID-19.

UMC Teambackers is the fundraising arm and directly supports Golden Eagle Athletics at the University of Minnesota Crookston. The goal of Teambackers is to help build an athletic program that will provide a sense of pride, tradition, and legacy in our community, region, and state.

To support UMC Teambackers you can give online at give.umn.edu/giveto/umcathletics or check out the brochure for more information by visiting z.umn.edu/teambackerbrochure.