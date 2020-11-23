NCTC names interim president

Times Report

Crookston Times

The Board of Trustees of the Minnesota State Colleges and Universities has named Shannon Jesme to serve as interim president of Northland Community and Technical College. The appointment becomes effective January 1, 2021 and is for a six-month term.

“Shannon demonstrates strong ethics, analytical expertise, and tenacity,” said Devinder Malhotra, chancellor of Minnesota State. “She has the skills, experience, and leadership traits needed to continue the momentum of the college over the next several months and ensure a smooth transition to the next permanent leader of the college.”

Jesme has served Northland since 2008 including as director of finance/CFO from 2010 to 2015 and as vice president of administrative services/CFO since 2015. She has also served as a member of the faculty at both Northland and at the University of Mary (ND), and she is a peer reviewer for the Higher Learning Commission. Jesme holds a bachelor’s degree from the College of St. Scholastica (MN), an MBA from Metropolitan State University, a doctorate from the University of North Dakota, and an active CPA license.

Jesme will succeed Dennis Bona who has served as president of Northland since 2015 and has announced his intention to retire. The search for a permanent president has been launched. See more at https://www.northlandcollege.edu/presidential-search/.