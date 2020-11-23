Graduating UMN Crookston international students recognized

Times Report

Crookston Times

The University of Minnesota Crookston recently hosted a reception, mostly virtual, for graduating international students. A handful of students were able to attend in person, but others watched and communicated during

the event via Zoom.

International student graduates include Roseline Kanssole, Agriculture Business; Marshall Mbanga, Software Engineering; Meli Roderiguez, Elementary Education; Bryce Jorgenson, Software Engineering; JZ Chan, Business Management.