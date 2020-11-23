SUBSCRIBE NOW
Graduating UMN Crookston international students recognized

Times Report
Crookston Times

The University of Minnesota Crookston recently hosted a reception, mostly virtual, for graduating international students. A handful of students were able to attend in person, but others watched and communicated during

the event via Zoom.

International student graduates include Roseline Kanssole, Agriculture Business; Marshall Mbanga, Software Engineering; Meli Roderiguez, Elementary Education; Bryce Jorgenson, Software Engineering; JZ Chan, Business Management.

Students are pictured with their cake and Study Abroad Coordinator Rae French.
Kanssole chats with other students and UMN Crookston faculty and staff via Zoom in the International Lounge.