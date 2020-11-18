Crookston Rotary Club honors UMC Students of the Month

Crookston Rotary Club honored fall students of the month for September, October, November and December 2020. Those that received a scholarship were Allison Bot, Wyatt Wardner, Jen Lax, and Rena Sakai.

Crookston Rotary Club UMN Crookston Student of the Month for September 2020 is Allison Bot. Allison is a senior in Ag & Natural Resources majoring in Animal Science with a Biology and Chemistry minor. She grew up in Minneota, MN and has two younger siblings, a brother at St. Thomas and a sister at the University of Mary in Bismarck. Allison is looking forward to grad school at SDSU.

Crookston Rotary Club UMN Crookston Student of the Month for October 2020 is Wyatt Wardner. Wyatt is from Grafton, ND and is a senior in Business majoring in Ag Business with a minor in Agronomy. He transferred from Northland Community & Technical College and is a third generation student as his father and grandfather attended UMN Crookston and the Northwest School of Agriculture. Wyatt has a sister who attends the University of North Dakota for Physical Therapy and his hobbies are golfing and going to the lake, plus traveling. He hopes to get in the Ag lending industry after graduation.

Crookston Rotary Club UMN Crookston Student of the Month for November 2020 is Jen Lax. Jen is a senior from Sleepy Eye, MN and an Alexandria Tech transfer who is majoring in Criminal Justice and Communications. Her mom is a first-grade teacher, dad is a farmer and two older sisters are in data analysis and nurse administration in Florida, while her brother just graduated from South Dakota State University. This summer Jen will be attending an officer candidate school and will become a marine officer.

Rena Sakai is a senior majoring in Software Engineering with a minor in Cyber Security. She is an international student from Japan and her mom is a banker and dad is a company worker. After graduation, Rena wants to work for a company and then attend grad school for research technology. She’d like to learn how technology affects people and use that research for her career. Rena has been at UMN Crookston for two years. Note: UMN Crookston international students graduating after the 2020 fall semester were celebrated with a virtual event Wednesday via Zoom set up by Rae French. Those who graduated were JZ Chan - Management, Bryan Jorgenson - Software Engineering, Roseline Kanssole - Agricultural Business, Marshall Mbanga - Information Technology Management, and Meli Roderiguez - Elementary Education.