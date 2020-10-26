MN Legislature: $1.35M in bonding bill for UMN Crookston projects

Times Report

The University of Minnesota Crookston received $1.35 million of High Education Asset Preservation and Replacement (HEAPR) funding in a capital investment bonding bill signed last week by Governor Tim Walz.

The bonding bill includes $38.5 million worth of HEAPR improvements to the University of Minnesota system campuses, research and outreach centers and field stations.

UMN Crookston will utilize the funding for electrical and water main infrastructure upgrades on campus, exterior facade upgrades, fire suppression and code upgrades to Owen Hall.

“The HEAPR funding allows us to make those needed improvements to provide our students and faculty with state-of-the art infrastructure that is needed to be world-class and provide our students with access to technologies and tools they need in today’s competitive marketplace,” said Mary Holz-Clause, chancellor of the University of Minnesota Crookston campus.

The capital investment bonding bill totaling approximately $1.9 billion was passed during a four-day special session earlier this month. In total, the bill includes over $104 million in funding for the University of Minnesota system.

HEAPR funding is available to maximize the effectiveness and life of the University of Minnesota’s 29 million square feet of infrastructure.

The University of Minnesota allocates HEAPR funding in four categories: health, safety and accessibility; building systems; utility infrastructure; and energy efficiency.