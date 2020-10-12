NCTC to host Minnesota State Week October 12-16

Submitted by NCTC

Northland is set to host Minnesota State Week on its East Grand Forks and Thief River Falls campuses October 12-16, 2020. Thirty state colleges and seven state universities of the Minnesota State system will participate in this fall event.

Minnesota State Week is a promotion that has been held in June for the past two years but is for the first time being added to the line-up for October to drive student awareness and virtual and in-person campus visits, as appropriate. Fall Minnesota State Week will coincide with MEA week and the many admissions events happening at the colleges and universities in mid-October.

“We are excited to be participating in Minnesota State Week at Northland. We encourage anyone that is considering beginning their education or making a career change to take the first step in that journey at Northland,” shares Nicki Carlson, Director of Enrollment Management & Admissions, “For students that are unsure about the program in which they’d like to major, our admissions team can help expose them to the wide variety of career and program options that Northland offers. There is something to fit every interest.”

Northland will utilize innovative means to permit anyone from anywhere who would like to participate in Minnesota State Week the opportunity to do so whether in-person or remotely. Videos featuring student service staff will be available as well as meetings in-person and virtually by appointment. This is an opportunity for prospective students and their families to discover Northland--to gather advice and get their admissions and enrollment questions answered.

“Minnesota State Week is the ideal time for students and their families to check out Northland’s campuses and familiarize themselves with the college,” Ben Hoffman, Director of Advising and Registrar, illustrates, “Advisors are assisting student in-person as well as virtually to fit the student’s needs; advising methods may have changed, but the service to students has not. Students will learn how their educational goals will be met and how Northland is the perfect fit to help students from every background fulfill their career goals”.

Students who apply for admission during Minnesota State Week can do so for free as Northland waives all application fees. With return on investment becoming ever more important in the current economic climate, Northland remains an affordable choice for many students in the region. However, financing tuition can still be overwhelming for some students.

“Financing a college education may be a burden for many and the process of applying for financial aid can be confusing,” reveals Lisa Bottem, Director of Financial Aid, “The Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) is open on October 1 and now is the time for students and their families to start considering all avenues for financing their education. At Northland, our Financial Aid staff is here to guide them through that process.”

Minnesota State Week is open to current high school students and recent graduates, seasoned workforce professionals looking to make a career change, members of the military, parents , or anyone looking to get an in-depth look at Northland’s 80+ program offerings.

For more information about Minnesota State Week, contact Northland at (800) 959-6282, or go to www.northlandcollege.edu/mnstateweek.