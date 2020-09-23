UMN Crookston Chancellor excited the campus is #1

Submitted by Mary Holz-Clause

Crookston Times

We are excited to announce that “We are Number 1,” according to the recent U.S. News & World Report. In the category “Midwest Top Public Regional Colleges for 2021 we secured the top ranking. Thanks to the hard work of our faculty and staff, the campus has ranked in the top four for 24-consecutive years. This type of success is no accident but is due to a consistent commitment to working with our students to ensure their success. Equally exciting was our top ranking in the social mobility index. This ranking analyzes the success of Pell-eligible students to receive their degrees in a timely way.

Our students have done an outstanding job of “protecting the nest.” It was a little bumpy when students first came back, but that has been managed and since then it has gone quite well. Of course as we all know, things can change quickly. To provide everyone an update of our COVID-19 numbers on campus we have a dashboard that is updated anytime our numbers change. The link for the dashboard is https://protectthenest.crk.umn.edu/

There are two terms on the dashboard. “Isolation,” is the term used when a student has tested positive for COVID-19. “Quarantined,” is when a student has had close contact with a COVID-19 positive person as determined by the health department officials. The numbers on our dashboard indicate the students who are currently in our residence facilities. It does not include students who may have chosen to isolate or quarantine at their homes or live off-campus.

We’ve postponed the in-person 2020 commencement that was tentatively scheduled for October. State law precludes us from having gatherings of more than 250 during these COVID-times. Our 2020 graduates will be invited to participate with the 2021 graduates. Fingers crossed the worst of this pandemic will be behind us so that we can celebrate then. We’ve also postponed the Homecoming events scheduled for early November. Our students are planning a Home-going event prior to leaving at Thanksgiving. We will provide more details as the date comes near.

I hope you are enjoying the waning days of summer and the crisp fall mornings. I personally love the smells of autumn and harvest time. When time permits my husband and I go bike riding at Rydell National Wildlife Refuge.There is about ½ mile area in the more than 14 miles of paved paths that is alive with the brilliant hues of turning sumac. It is my autumn heaven. Take time to find your space, get out and enjoy it. Many studies have shown that being outdoors is beneficial to mental health, creativity and even cognitive functions.