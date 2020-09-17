UMN Crookston cancels public 2020 Homecoming activities

Times Report

The University of Minnesota Crookston has cancelled 2020 Homecoming festivities this fall, the Crookston campus announced Thursday.

COVID-19 continues to impact Minnesota and across the country. Following guidance from the Minnesota Department of Health, which limits hosting events of no more than 25% up to 250 persons, UMN Crookston will not hold the traditional homecoming this year. It was scheduled for November 6-7. The Crookston Student Association (CSA) along with students involved with Golden Eagle Entertainment (GEE) are making plans for student-only events this fall in lieu of homecoming.

“Homecoming, large in part, welcomes home our alumni and friends of the University. We, as most other institutions, make hard decisions related to events simply because we care about the health and safety of our campus, alumni, and community,” said Brandy Chaffee, director of university and alumni relations. “Tough to do? Yes, but it's simple when it comes to protecting our nest.”

Planning, preparation, and implementation of COVID-19 processes to #ProtectTheNest at the University of Minnesota Crookston are working well, the campus reports. “We are navigating this new reality, taking disappointments as they come, but celebrating the fact we are here on campus and so far it's going quite well,” said Chancellor Mary Holz-Clause.

As plans are refined and updated to reflect changing circumstances, UMN Crookston faculty and staff are happy about outcomes to-date as well as the response and responsibility shown by our students, faculty, student affairs educators, and staff, she added.

Decisions regarding COVID-19 on the Crookston campus are made in conjunction with the University of Minnesota and follow guidance from the Center for Disease Control, Minnesota Department of Health, and Polk County Public Health.