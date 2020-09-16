UMN Crookston tops in Midwest

Submitted

Crookston Times

The University of Minnesota Crookston has been ranked one of the best in the latest rankings from U.S. News released this month.

In the category Midwest Top Public Regional Colleges for 2020, the U of M Crookston ranked in the number one spot.

The campus has ranked in the top four consecutively for 24 years.

The Top Public Baccalaureate Colleges category consists of institutions focused on undergraduate education and offering a range of degree programs but granting fewer than 50 percent of their degrees in the liberal arts.

"There are many rankings out there. However, U.S. News has been a consistent guide for creating meaningful rankings based on real and substantive data. Being at or near the top for 24 consecutive years is something to be proud of, though we never take it for granted,” said UMN Crookston Chancellor Mary Holz-Clause. “We are a University that believes in continuous improvement. We will celebrate these accomplishments then quickly move toward the notion of how we can still do better.”

To view the list, visit https://www.usnews.com/best-colleges/rankings/regional-colleges-midwest/top-public