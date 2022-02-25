University of North Dakota Dean's, President's lists and winter grads

Times Report

Crookston Times

The University of North Dakota’s Office of the Registrar recently issued its fall semester 2021 Dean’s List, President’s Roll of Honor and names of winter commencement graduates. Crookston area students recognized include:

Winter Commencement graduates - Andrea L. Johnson of Crookston - Bachelor of Science and Zachary S. Cameron of Fisher - Bachelor of Business Administration

Fall 2021 Dean's List - Crookston: Kasey Cwikla, Emily Funk, Michelle Pahlen and Quinn A. Westlake; Fisher: Hayden J. Reitmeier, Climax: Demetria J. Slyt.

Fall 2021 President's Roll of Honor - Crookston: Michelle Pahlen and Quinn Westlake, Fisher: Hayden Reitmeier.