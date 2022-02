Times Report

Crookston Times

Crookston Pirates recently participated in MathCounts in-person and online competitions on February 16 and 17, and both meets were successful. Advancing to state for individuals were Sam Widseth and Leah Johanneck, and advancing to state as a team were Sam Widseth, Ashton Hoffman, Peter Wiersma and Jace Bruggeman.

State MathCounts will take place on March 11 and 12 in Plymouth, MN.