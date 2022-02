Times Report

Crookston Times

Crookston High School competed at the recent sub-regional meet in Thief River Falls and ended with 5th and 13th place out of 25. Crookston Blue’s fifth place scored them a spot at the regional meet on Wednesday, March 9.

Crookston Blue (5th): Ainsley Boucher, Tatum Lubinski, Thor Harbott, Nathan Johanneck, and Maddie Harbott

Crookston Gold (13th): George French, Alexia Threatt, Zara Baig, Halle Bruggeman, and David Threatt