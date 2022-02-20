Crookston Public Schools Early Childhood Screening March 7 and 8 at Washington Elementary

Times Report

Crookston Times

Crookston Public Schools will host early childhood screening March 7 and 8 at Washington Elementary School (724 University Avenue) for children who are three-years-old by January 1, 2022 or four and five-year-olds who have not been screened. Early childhood screening is free and a simple check of how your child is growing, developing and learning.

For more information or a screening appointment, call 218-281-5078 or email lorimorgan@isd593.org.

Note: Minnesota law requires all children be screened before entering preschool and kindergarten.