Washington Elementary presents 'Feed the Bear' proceeds to United Way of Crookston

Crookston Times

During the beginning of February, students at Washington Elementary School collected pennies, quarters, dimes and nickels to "Feed the Bear" in support of The United Way of Crookston. Preschool and kindergarten students were welcome to drop their coins into the bear-shaped containers each day throughout the two week period.

Altogether, $403.56 was collected for the United Way of Crookston.

"The collection created an opportunity for students to demonstrate the character words that are a focus in February - friendliness, helpfulness, love and consideration," said Washington Elementary. "Community members were also invited to donate change to the cause."

United Way Executive Director, Libby Boucher, and board member, Ryan Wall, visited Washington School to receive the donation from students.