Crookston Schools announce spring, summer, fall drivers education courses

Times Report

Crookston Times

Crookston Public Schools has announced dates for spring, summer and fall 2022 drivers education for students 15 years of age or older with spring classes starting in March. Spring drivers ed will have two sessions: March 7-March 26 and March 28-April 22 with registration due March 4. Summer drivers ed will have two sessions with the same dates of May 31-June 15 with registration due May 24. Fall drivers ed will have one session July 14-29 with registration due July 8.

Drivers Education in Crookston is open to students currently enrolled in Crookston Public Schools only. Drivers Ed is mandated curriculum by the state and students must attend 10 classes. Special exceptions must be approved by the instructor prior to being absent.

The fee for drivers education is $325 which includes classroom and six hours of behind the wheel instruction. The fee must be paid on or before the first day of class. There are no refunds once the course has started and there will be no exceptions to this policy.

For the spring sessions, March 7-March 26 and March 28-April 22, registration is due back to the Crookston High School office by Friday, March 4. Students must be 15 years of age or older by June 1, 2022 to enroll in spring driver education. Classes will be held Mondays, Thursdays and Fridays from 6:00-9:00 p.m. and Saturdays from 8:00-11:00 a.m.

For the summer sessions, May 31-June 15, registration is due back to the Crookston High School office by Tuesday, May 24. Students must be 15 years of age or older by October 31, 2022 to enroll in summer driver education. Classes will be held for session one from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and session two from 1:30-4:30 p.m.

For the fall session, July 14-29, registration is due back to the Crookston High School office by Friday, July 8. Students must be 15 years of age or older by November 30, 2022 to enroll in fall driver education. Classes will be held Monday through Friday from 1:00-4:00 p.m.

For questions, please contact Mr. Trostad at Highland School at 218-281-5600, at 218-280-2256, or christrostad@isd593.org. You may also email the registration to christrostad@isd593.org.