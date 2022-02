Crookston High School's Snow Fest Week was February 14-18 and, during their Pep Fest held on February 17, Snow Fest royalty was announced plus senior students involved in winter sports and activities were recognized.

Snow Fest King and Queen: Mason Owens and Claire Oman

Royalty: Tim Sanchez and Stella Duden (Juniors), Lucas Miller and Coral Broken (Sophomores), Parker Kelly and Addison Pal (Freshmen)