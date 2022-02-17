Catholic Daughters present awards to participants in annual education contest

Times Report

Crookston Times

The Catholic Daughters of America Court members which include Teresa Cymbaluk, Margee Keller and Elaine Sylvester recently presented awards to participants of the annual Catholic Daughters Education Contest. The 4th, 5th and 6th grades of Cathedral School all participated.

The students placed in the essay and art categories with the 1st place winners heading to the State Contest. The list of the winners include:

Essay category - 1st place winners: Rilynn Aubol and Emmagail Frantz; 2nd place winners: Lacey Follette and Makenna Weisse; 3rd place winners: Grace Boll and Jennika Reese

Art category - 1st place winner: Jennika Reese