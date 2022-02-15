CHS Speech team brings home medals in two categories

Times Report

Crookston Times

The Crookston Speech Team competed at Staples-Motley February 12 and brought home medals in two categories. Emily Balboa placed first in Serious Dramatic Interpretation, and George French placed second in Humorous Interpretation.

Also competing were Isaac Wandrie in Great Speeches, Jack Anderson in Discussion, Shayla Azure in Humorous Interpretation, and Grace Smith in Serious Poetry Interpretation.

The next meet is scheduled for Friday, February 18th in East Grand Forks.