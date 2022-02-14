Local Libraries Offering Public Access Laptops

Lake Agassiz Regional Library

Lake Agassiz Regional Library (LARL) is introducing a new option for people to access a laptop computer with freedom and flexibility at their public library. Cardholders can visit their nearest LARL library to check out a laptop computer to use inside the library's building for the day, offering them endless options, including using the computer's webcam to conduct virtual meetings and interviews in privacy, browsing the Internet, accessing email, conducting genealogy research and much more.

"We're thrilled to add the flexibility offered by the laptops to our list of services," said Liz Lynch, Executive Director of Lake Agassiz Regional Library. "We're confident that they will be a vital resource for those seeking jobs or improving their career prospects, not to mention the advantage this service will provide to genealogy researchers, students, business owners and more. We're proud to offer technology assistance as well, which means that those struggling to use their devices or computers can bring them to the library, where a friendly librarian will help them learn how to use the technology."

To use a laptop for the day, stop by your local library and inquire at the front desk. Laptops are now available in libraries across Lake Agassiz Regional Library's region.

The new laptops are one of several new services introduced by the library system in response to the pandemic, including wireless printing, wireless hotspots available for check-out and hoopla, a free-of-charge streaming service similar to Netflix.