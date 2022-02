Times Report

Crookston Times

The Crookston High School Knowledge Bowl teams placed 7th and 24th out of 36 teams at a recent competition in Thief River Falls.

Crookston Blue (Ainsley Boucher, Tatum Lubinski, Thor Harbott, Nathan Johanneck, and Madison Harbott) placed 7th today, just .5 away from 6th place.

Crookston Gold (George French, Ava Lopez, Alexia Threatt, Halle Bruggeman, and Zara Baig) placed 24th out of 36 teams.