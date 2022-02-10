Northwest Minnesota Foundation accepting applications for Laural Murphy scholarship

Northwest Minnesota Foundation

The Northwest Minnesota Foundation is now accepting applications for the Laural Capistran Murphy Scholarship, which was established by the family and friends of Laural to recognize her commitment to Minnesota’s 4-H program and her belief in self-education, co-operative volunteering, and helping others through community involvement.

Through Laural’s scholarship, people from Norman, Polk, Red Lake and Mahnomen counties are encouraged to pursue post-secondary education through a college, university, trade school, tech school, or other accredited technical or vocational education/training institution or program, especially in fields of study supported by the Minnesota 4-H programs.

Preference will be given to students that have been in 4-H, or other worthwhile organizations; those adopted or from a family that adopts; home-schooled students; PSEO students; students attending the University of Minnesota Crookston; and those older than average students returning to post-secondary education. Students must be at least 16 years old and attending school in Norman, Polk, Red Lake or Mahnomen counties.

The deadline to submit an application is April 15, 2022. Applications are completed online through the NMF website www.nwmf.org by clicking on “Scholarships” at the top of the home page.

If you are interested in learning about how you can establish a scholarship fund at Northwest Minnesota Foundation or to support the Laural Capistran Murphy Scholarship, please visit www.nwmf.org