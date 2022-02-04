Washington School hosting 'Feed the Bear' United Way fundraiser through February 14

Times Report

The community is invited to join Washington School students who will be showing kindness during February by collecting money for The United Way of Crookston.

Please bring your pennies, dimes, nickels and quarters to Washington School to help Feed the Bear to support the United Way of Crookston through February 14.

The United Way of Crookston supports multiple programs throughout the area. Over twenty agencies benefit from the community’s donations to the United Way. For many years, the United Way of Crookston has helped children build reading skills at Washington and Highland Schools.